Thursday, December 22, 2016

'Alien: Covenant' Latest News & Updates: Trailer Released Date, James Franco Officially Joins the Cast & Confirmed His Character

Exclusive: James Franco Confirms His Role In Alien: Covenant

Fans are now expecting great for the "Alien: Covenant" as the 20th Century Fox recently released an image on the official twitter account of the movie Alien: Covenant, wherein it featured mysterious number and fans hinted that it might be a countdown for the awaited trailer of the movie. Fans of the movie get even more excited after it has been confirmed that James Franco is officially part of the cast.

Everyone was waiting for the Covenant's trailer and see what will be the reaction of the fans as the previous sequel, "Prometheus" set a high note just for its trailer alone four years ago. As the fans wait for the trailer to arrive by Sir Ridley Scott, some of the details of the movie already arrived and it will feature a song cover by the late David Bowie in 2001, "Nature Boy" by Nat King Cole.

Entertainment Weekley debuted a photo of Daniels who played by Katherine Waterston, wherein the actress herself praising the director of the film, Ridley Scott. She stated that the director has the energy of 10 people in the age of 25-year-old guy, she then further stated that Ridley is sadistic that he wanted the thought of making people totally scream in the theater.

According to the report obtained by MovieWeb, the trailer of the most anticipated sequel, "Alien: Covenant" may arrive tomorrow night. The recent released of a cryptic photo on twitter that features the Covenant Ship's "stasis pods" in which it uses to preserve the crews in the long run of the missions. Yesterday shared photo was accompanied by a mysterious number that has an encrypted number of "130112062104."

Yesterday's photo has a number of "220512052104," and fans concluded that it may be the trailer's release date as they have deciphered as December 22 at 12:05. And the other theory stated that the yesterday photo roughly equated into 61 hours and the second photo equated into 36 hours, the second theory concluded that the mysterious number are a countdown for its trailer.

Meanwhile, James Franco confirmed that he's starring in the movie and playing the character of Branson that plays as the captain of the covenant ship who is happily married to Daniels (Katherine Waterson). 

 

 

