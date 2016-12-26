Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Unlocked 64GB AT&T LG V10 is only $259.99 for the next four days

First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 03:45 AM EST
Unlocked 64GB AT&T LG V10 is only $259.99 for the next four days

For those who really admire LG's smartphones, no doubt they would've already been awestruck by the amazing build quality of this phone. Even though the V10 was at-launch; a bit inexpensive, it has received a price drop for a limited time.

GSMArena reported that the unlocked version of AT&T's 64GB LG v10 is now sold at an additional discount marking the final price at US$259.99.

The price markdown will be active for the next four days on Dailysteals, which was discovered on Androidcentral where you'll able to procure one, without any contract terms letting buyers put in an existing sim card and begin using it right away. There are two choices in terms of colors with one being the black while the next option would be the Opal blue. This deal would save potential buyers a price of US$200.

Coming to the hardware specifications of the phone, it has a beautiful dual-display where the secondary display is about 1040 pixels on the horizontal side also protected by Corning gorilla glass 4. The shock resistant body of the phone doesn't really make it heavier hence maintaining a sub 200 gms of weight. The device has only a single sim with Nano standards while the primary display is a 5.7-inch quad-HD IPS panel with a pixel density of 515ppi.

The phone is definitely a recipient of Android's marshmallow OS but however there's no official confirmation whether it can be further updated to Nougat OS v7.0. Processing needs is taken care by a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 while graphics are powered by Adreno's 518 GPU. The phone has 4GB of memory with in-built storage of either 32 or 64GB options that can be chosen by the buyer with further expandability possible through a microSD card.  The device also supports fast charging where 50% of battery can be charged in forty minutes thanks to Qualcomm's quick-charging second generation technology.

