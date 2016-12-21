'Naruto' Live-Action Movie News: Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto is 'Excited' to be Involved in Hollyood Movie Adaptation [DETAILS]

"Naruto" will be getting a live-action Hollywood movie adaptation and series creator Masashi Kishimoto will lend his expertise in making the film. Japanese magazine Shonen Jump confirmed the news and adds that Kishimoto is excited to be part of the movie project.

"Naruto" is one of the most popular manga and anime in Japan in the last decade. In fact, the animated series' popularity has extended to the world so much so that Naruto Uzumaki and his friends have become household names in Asia, US, and Europe to name a few.

The first "Naruto" series had 220 episodes and was followed by the sequel "Naruto: Shippuden" currently with 20 seasons spanning from 2007 to 2016. A spinoff regarding Naruto's son Boruto is currently being published in Kishimoto's manga. There will be an anime adaptation of it as well.

Kishimoto Sensei involved with the production and is really excited. Pre-production art revealed. — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 17, 2016



The live-action adaptation of "Naruto" is currently in pre-production with Kishimoto on board. According to GameSpot, first-time director Michael Gracey will direct "Naruto." There is no official release date for the animated series turned movie as of this writing, Game Spot reported.

Collider reported that not many fans were thrilled upon knowing that "Naruto" will have a live-action movie adaptation. Hollywood hasn't been particularly good with animated movie adaptations staying true to the source material. The outlet referred to how "Dragonball: Evolution" flopped in theaters and among fans. Other animated to live-action adaptations that didn't do so well include M. Night Shyamalan's "The Last Airbender."

Fans will see more of their favorite anime going to big screens in Hollywood next year. Among the iconic anime to be screened in 2017 include "Ghost in the Shell" starring Scarlett Johanson, "Death Note," "Bleach" and more.

Do you think Hollywood will do justice to their live-action adaptation of "Naruto"?