‘Super Mario Run’ News & Updates: Game reportedly a failure; Won't receive future updates

When you own a company and your company happens to be one who produces mobile games, the biggest challenge for you would be to impress your customers and satisfying their cravings for good games. Failure to do that might give your company stocks a slight pull of gravity. It seems like Nintendo Co. with its “Super Mario Run” has been caught in this misfortune.

Shares in Nintendo are falling after ‘Super Mario Run’ disappoints. As per Wall Street Journal, investors are disappointed on the early reviews and sales of the smartphone game which the Japanese company just started rolling out on.

Some analysts even expressed their concerns over the game’s payment model as it a onetime big transaction. Players of “Super Mario Run” can pay for only $10 and they can own game and all of its features.

The problem with this, however, is $10 is a pretty big price for a mobile game. And another factor that causes distaste for this game from is there will be no new content after the purchase. Mobile gaming does not work like that. Probably one of the reasons that make someone play the game for a long time is its new contents and events, seasonal items and more new features once in a while, Phone Arena reported.

Furthermore, the current rating of Super Mario Run in the app store is 2.5 stars. Another thing that causes the game’s poor audience reception is the technical problems that players will encounter in the gameplay itself. Despite the effort of the company to fix bugs, the high price does not seem to justify the experience that players will get in playing the game.

No more future updates?

Likewise, players are disappointed that the “Super Marion Run” in their mobiles will not receive any future updates in terms of new levels, character, and patches.

As of now, there are no indications that Nintendo will ever change this decision. But with technology advances and gamers thirsty for new experiences every day, players’ interest for this game might not last long.

Do you think of “Super Marion Run” should be improved? Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

