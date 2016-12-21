Google Pixel Phone Users Complain of Audio Distortion Issues at High Volumes

Google's first attempt to have a elf-branded smartphones came in the form of the Pixel and Pixel XL handsets. This pair of Google mobile handsets have positive feedbacks. On the other hand, there were recent claims that these phones have lapses.

According to TechTimes, there are certain camera problems like freezing and causing the screen to have pink or purple vertical lines appearances. Now, it has to do with the device's audio output.

A great number of posts in the Google Product Forums alongside a Reddit post from user Mark "badmark" Buckman first brought the issue into the fore. According to their claims, the issue affects all Pixel devices when playing videos, apps, or music with the volume setting maxed out. It doesn't always occur. On the other hand, there are circumstances that it shows off when certain frequencies are being played. This problem is also present with or without headphones plugged in.

"Same thing, popping and clicking in either the speaker, or if I plug headphones in it pops and clicks there. Then when I pair my Bluetooth headphones it does the same thing," commented Ryan Lestage at the Google Product Forums.

Fortunately, Google has acknowledged the problem and is currently doing an investigation. However, it hasn't elaborated whether the issue springs from a software or hardware-related problem. In a report of NDTV, a manager from Pixel has responded to the collective complaints.

"Thanks for continuing to report examples here. The team is aware and continuing to investigate. I'll post an update as soon as there is some meaningful info for you all."

Overall, this problem should be resolved and its cause should be identified as soon as possible, whether it's a software problem or a hardware problem. it will be interesting to see how quickly the search giant responds to the issue and comes out with its solution.