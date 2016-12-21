Apple to release iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, ad a special model codenamed Ferrari in 2017

Apple company is truly gearing up for its lineup of gadgets next year. Reports say that Apple will release iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, ad a special model codenamed Ferrari in 2017!

According to UK Business Insider, a Chinese social media user has published what they claim are leaked manufacturing documents from Apple which appear to confirms the rumors that the company will launch three iPhones in 2017 - "s" models of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and a redesigned, top-tier model internally codenamed "Ferrari.

The rumoured features include an AMOLED screen, something new from iPhone. AMOLED is a new kind of OLED (organic light-emitting diode display) screen which was already used by Samsung. This innovation would allow the phone to have a borderless, all-display front surface. Another rumour is that the OLED screen would come with plastic materials, suggesting that it might be curved. This lines up with a report from The Wall Street Journal which says Apple has already tested prorotypes for new iPhones. Through this, there is a high possibility that this new iPhone 7s will have a new design centered on a curved screen.

The "Ferrari" iPhone, which could be released to mark the iPhone's 10th anniversary, will come with "a substantial internal redesign," the leaked documents claim.

Meanwhile, according to Phone Arena, iPhone's internal logic board will be spread in two halves, connected with a ribbon cable. Board nr. 1 will feature the essential hardware, such as the A11 chipset and NAND flash storage, while the second board will house the cellular components. Additionally, the SIM card tray will be relocated towards the bottom of the handset as to free more room for other internal components. This is an idea borrowed from the iPad Pro.

This confirmation could be an exciting news for numerous fans of Apple. So stay tuned as Apple will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year!