Road to Boruto Game Expansion Releases Along With Second Promo

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 "Road to Boruto" expansion is going to hit the gaming market worldwide in February of next year as both a standalone release and a DLC. In addition to the new Boruto: Naruto the Movie-based Story Mode, the expansion also adds some new adventures, battles, and special events.

New Features included in the expansion

According to reports, Road to Boruto, Bandai Namco Entertainment's upcoming expansion for the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 will also be adding Naruto and Sasuke as their powered-up versions from the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- anime film.

While DLC in the earlier game had already included the appearance of the characters as costumes, the new expansion will now feature the characters themselves with some brand-new fighting techniques.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has previously streamed a commercial for the said expansion in September. Both Naruto and Sasuke appeared in the video, along with Boruto and other characters.

Release and other included features

According to reports, the Japanese version of the expansion will only be available for the PlayStation 4. The Road to Boruto expansion in Japan will be available for a physical release, a digital download release, and a DLC expansion release.

The physical and digital download release will contain the full Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game, including every other previous three DLC releases for the main game, and the Road to Boruto expansion.

The DLC expansion release is mainly for players who already own the original game, and are only intending to get the content of the new expansion. Players for all versions will be able to transfer their saved files to the new expansion.

Release date and Price

Every release in Japan will also be including a first-print, limited edition downloadable soundtrack for both the expansion and the original game, which is downloadable from February 2 to March 1, 2017. The physical release of the expansion will also have a reversible box cover.

All versions are scheduled for release in Japan on February 2 of next year. The physical and digital download release will be priced 6,800 yen (or about USD $66) each, while the DLC expansion only will be 2,411 yen (USDD$23).