Drake and Jennifer Lopez rumored to be the new hot couple after the duo spotted spending time together

Drake and Jennifer Lopez sparked dating rumors after the duo was seeing spending a lot of time together recently. They even shared Instagram photos and were captured by paparazzi leaving together numerous times.

According to E!News, the "Hotline Bling" rapper conducted a very private dinner for close friends in West Hollywood recently, and Jennifer Lopez was one of the invitees. They were witnessed leaving together in the same car after dinner.

Moreover, about two weeks ago, Drake attended Jennifer's All I Have concert residency in Las Vegas. They shared a picture of their time together on Instagram.

Drake shared the pic with heart eyes emoji and the caption, "Lotta those". JLo also shared the same photo and one of the hashtag was #lovehim. Fans went crazy shipping them in the comment section.

As if one performance wasn't enough for him (Well who can blame him?), Drake again showed up a week later for Jennifer's Vegas concert. Has Drake finally moved on from Rihanna and Taylor Swift?

IBTimes mentioned that another picture was shared where Drake is holding a baseball cap that belongs to Jenifer Lopez. He wrote in the caption, "Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny."

However, as per Us Weekly, a source close to the pair stated that Drake and JLo are currently working together on new music. The source also added that he/she is not sure whether the musical duo's close proximity for work project is resulting in something else between them.

Jennifer was rumored to be reconciled with ex-spouse Marc Anthony after they shared an on-stage kiss at the Latin Grammy Awards. However, the kiss was termed as friendly and any news of them getting back together was denied.

Drake, on the other hand, just split up from the much controversial relationship with Rihanna.