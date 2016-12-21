Report: Sony Picture releases first Teaser of 'The Emoji Movie'[VIDEO]

Sony Pictures Animation has revealed The Emoji Movie teaser. An extended version of the trailer will play nationwide in theaters in this Wednesday.

According to COMINGSOON, the teaser trailer contains the vocal performance of Steven Wright, who plays the cast role as Mel Meh, the father of T.J. Miller's character, Gene. The animated comedy joins the star like Emmy and Tony award winner James Cordon and Emmy nominee Liana Glazer.

As per the teaser of the movie The Emoji, Movie follows Gene has one big problem. He has too many expressions. In the world of Teutopolis, everyone is assigned a single function.Gene (T.J.Miller) is supposed to be a Meh emoji like his father (Steven Wright), but he can't constrain himself o one emotion.

The multitudes of Gene make him a malfunction. Gene sets out an adventure with his friends Hi-5 and Jailbreak, who have their own scores to settle. Hi-5 (James Cordon) for his part is angry about getting bumped out of the "most used" emoji section and determined to claim rightful choice, reported by Entertainment.

According to Tony Leondis, the director of the film," Gene is perfect for T.J. Miller, who's an unstoppable personality brimming with exuberance and passion". James Cordon is the lovable HI-5. He is a little bit of ham character.

At the time of releasing teaser, Sony Picture Animation said they are teaming up with some of the most popular phone apps, like Candy Crush Saga, Dropbox, Instagram, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.The main motif behind the partnership is "to bring The Emoji Movie to life in a way that every mobile user will recognize".

The Sony pictures released the teaser with all the specific character within the filmmaking it feels like even more of a marketing ploy that it already did.

The Emoji Movie will take place some of the most popular and universally recognized Smartphone apps. The final movie will be released in theaters by Columbia Pictures on August 4, 2017.

