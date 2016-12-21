Thor: Ragnarok Update: Planet Hulk is surely featured for the upcoming film

Marvel is on a roll after releasing a film, one after another. Now, one of the latest on their plate is the Thor: Ragnarok which is the third film is the Thor franchise. With this, resources indicate that the upcoming film is expected not to focus on Asgard only but also to reveal the Planet Hulk.

According to Movie News Guide, the 17th installment of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Ragnarok, is surely exciting to the fans as they get a glimpse of the Planet Hulk. Director Taika Waititi already confirmed this news in the Total Film magazine but however, didn't release any details on how they are going to use the Planet Hulk in the story line.

Waititi only said "Sakaar was just an insane, far-off, futuristic place which was the biggest shift for the film and these characters."

Advertisement

As reported by Slash Film, in the comics, Hulk went to Sakaar under a certain circumstance. The main reason is that Hulk was regarded as a really dangerous individual to remain on Earth. And as Hulk is decided to leave Earth to live in another planet, a wormhole appeared and sucked his ship to Sakaar. He was forced to be a gladiator for the planet's Red King but eventually, got the throne to himself and got married. However, not everything went well as his wife died due to the explosion of the ship he used and retaliated to go back to Earth to destroy it.

But, Marvel studios is surely not going to follow such storyline for the Thor: Ragnarok. But some sources indicate that Thor is tasked to look for Hulk in that planet of Sakaar. Nonetheless, these are still theories and is yet to be proved.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Thor:Ragnarok film? Share it with us through the comments below.