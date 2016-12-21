Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s First Free Pack NOW AVAILABLE; Paid DLC Also Arrives With Furious New Trailer(Photo : GameSpot/YouTube)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's first free pack is now available for download. The new update is featuring five new Dragon Ball masters, including Bardock, Android 16, Whis, Cooler, and Future Gohan, which were all previously featured as an exclusive to the publisher's European VIP Corner.

Advertisement

New Paid DLC Now Available + Trailer

Bandai Namco officially announced that the game's first paid DLC pack is also now available. The new DLC will be featuring the Emperor of Universe 6, Frost, and Cabbe, the Super Saiyan from Planet Sadal.

The paid DLC will also arrive alongside an amazingly flashy new trailer, as fists are seen flying and bodies go plummeting with burst after burst of energy blasts following close behind.

Other inclusions on the update

Advertisement

Though we won't get to see it in the said trailer video, the PlayStation Store does list that one new master (Hit), five new attacks, three new similar quests, two brand new costumes, five new super souls, and two new emotes are now available as well.

This new content for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available as a standalone or as a part of the game's season pass, which costs $9.99 and $29.99 each, respectively.

More packs coming

Today's pack marks the first out of four upcoming packs, all of which will be sold separately from each other. These packs will be including some new playable characters, a handful of new episodes and quests, new masters and master's quests, new stages, and of course, new skills, costumes, and amazing accessories.

More to come for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was released on October 25, 2016, having four paid DLC packages coming. We will have to wait and see what the other three packs will be including. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.