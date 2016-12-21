Apple iOS 10.2 News & Updates: What’s replacing iOS 10.1, iOS 10.1.1; Older versions phased out

Apple iOS is one of the most popular operating system used for mobile phones worldwide. Apple is also known for encouraging their users to maintain up-to-date devices. Since the release of the latest iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus last September 16 this year, it is worth noting that Apple gives a lot of effort to make its iOS 9 users to upgrade into iOS 10 firmware.

According to statistics compiled by research firm Mixpanel, as per Apple Insider, iOS 10 adoption is tracking at 55.29 percent as of September 30, while iOS 9 stands at 43.8 percent. Older iOS version distribution fell to 4.71 percent.

The latest update for Apple’s firmware is iOS 10.2 which was released last December 12, but as recent reports suggested, Apple will now stop signing its predecessors, iOS 10.1 and iOS 10.1.1. The update is available as free-over-the air update for all iOS 10 users. Users can also get the update via iTunes.

The update includes a new app called the “TV” app which is aimed to help simplify the television-watching experience. This Apple-designed TV guide will replace the “Videos” App. The new app will also be able to play all the purchases from iTunes, as per iPhone Hacks.

Apple users, however, can have the old “Video” app back from the App Store. It is not only a new “Video” app, the update also include new TV and Videos Widget. Other bug fixes and improvements are also added for the Music App. A lot whole lot of wallpapers and emojis are also in this update.

Apparently, Apple stops signing previous versions of their firmware to encourage their users to use its latest version. Users can no longer downgrade to a lower version of the firmware once they updated into the latest version. Public beta testers can also download iOS 10.2.1, a future update of iOS 10.2 and is currently in a beta testing phase.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates about Apple iOS 10.2.