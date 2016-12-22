Star Wars Spoilers: 'Rogue One Rebels' Easter Eggs Confirmed!

After only a couple of days in theaters, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" has proven to be a huge success, as well as a smart move on Lucasfilm and Disney's part. The film has opened to some big numbers to go along with being well-received, thanks in part to some die hard Star Wars fans viewing the movie multiple times.

Easter Eggs on 'Rogue One'

Outside of just wanting to see the film again and again for enjoyment, another big reason behind the repeated viewings is to try and find the hidden Easter eggs that fans have previously missed. Most blockbuster franchise movies contain these surprises and Star Wars is no exception.

Is 'Rogue One' connected to 'Rebels'?

According to Comic Book, one of the biggest questions that avid "Star Wars" Followers were curious of in the lead up was how heavily 'Rogue One' is connected towards the Star Wars Rebels cartoon series that took place just a few years before the events that happened on the 'Rogue One' film.

While neither Ezra or Kanan made an appearance, it has now been officially confirmed that one particular member of the show, their regular ship, and a hint towards a character's future, all happened in the film.

Two Easter Eggs found

Rebels executive producer, Dave Filoni, confirmed these details in a recent interview. All Easter eggs are so quick that you will definitely miss it if you won't look closely.

But as Mon Mothma is told about "Rogue One" quest, Rebels droid Chopper can be seen on the left side of the said scene. Filoni was actually present on set when his cameo was filmed.

Ironically enough according to Screen Rant, it's also during this exact scene where another Rebel's reference was made, as "General Syndulla" is echoed in the Yavin 4 base. This does not particularly point out towards Hera Syndulla's father Cham, who is a known resistance General, but instead, it is a hint of what is in store for Hera.

Third One is still missing

These are only two of three Easter Eggs that have been rumored to be in the film that would equate it with the Rebels animated film. As of now, analysts and movie junkies are still looking for the 3rd one.