Galaxy S7 vs. iPhone 7: A Battle of 'Best of the Best' Smartphone of 2016

Prior this year, there is a major question came out about who will be claiming for the best smartphone of 2016. At some point, Samsung revealed Galaxy S7 and a lot of people are confident enough that this mobile will be the best smartphone of the year. However, Galaxy S7 is challenged by iPhone 7, which Apple's new leader for 2016 that similarly has an impressive handset.

According to Trusted Reviews, Galaxy S7 is the result of years of refinement by Samsung and is most likely the best stage on which to showcase Android in the greater part of Marshmallows glory. While iPhone 7 offers a chic, moderate design, and truly intense hardware. However, Samsung Galaxy S7 has a remarkable appealing handset, bragging a svelte 142 x 70 x 8mm chassis and weighs 152g.

In the meantime, iPhone 7 is likewise having a gorgeous and could be the most alluring Apple handset that has ever seen to date. iPhone 7's fundamental outline is the same as iPhone 6 design. It has a thin 7.1 mm chassis with receiving wire banding that is far less prominent that it was on iPhone 6S, yet it weighs 138g, and it is somewhat smaller than the Galaxy S7.

However, TNI stated that iPhone 7 has added an aluminum series of 70000 golden body. On the other hand, Galaxy S7 is heavier and greater screen, unlike iPhone 7 has a comfortable in the grip. On the other hand, Galaxy S7 can survive in the depth of water for about 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, while iPhone 7 likewise survives in 30 minutes under the water but in a depth of 1 meter only. Galaxy S7 comes along with Corning Gorilla glass 4 with the super AMOLED display, while iPhone 7 has a LED illuminated IPS LCD display.

This will be a little bit tricky when it comes specifications of a mobile phone. Galaxy S7 accompanies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and it offers a quick battery charging. While iPhone 7 has A10 Fusion and it has 40% faster than the past A9 variant in terms of battery charging. By this, iPhone will surely a winner, since Android and iOS devices work in a different way as the logs, and processor proficiency, iPhone 7 beats Galaxy S7.

Both mobile phones are cherished. They have a unique specification in their own way, and with this review, it is clear who is a winner. It is all depend on the clients' preferences and settle on what mobile phone do they prefer as the best mobile phone.