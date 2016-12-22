Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 6:07 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Galaxy S7 vs. iPhone 7: A Battle of 'Best of the Best' Smartphone of 2016

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 12:14 AM EST
Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Apple iPhone 7

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Apple iPhone 7(Photo : You Tube/Android Authority)

Prior this year, there is a major question came out about who will be claiming for the best smartphone of 2016. At some point, Samsung revealed Galaxy S7 and a lot of people are confident enough that this mobile will be the best smartphone of the year. However, Galaxy S7 is challenged by iPhone 7, which Apple's new leader for 2016 that similarly has an impressive handset.

According to Trusted Reviews, Galaxy S7 is the result of years of refinement by Samsung and is most likely the best stage on which to showcase Android in the greater part of Marshmallows glory. While iPhone 7 offers a chic, moderate design, and truly intense hardware. However, Samsung Galaxy S7 has a remarkable appealing handset, bragging a svelte 142 x 70 x 8mm chassis and weighs 152g.

In the meantime, iPhone 7 is likewise having a gorgeous and could be the most alluring Apple handset that has ever seen to date. iPhone 7's fundamental outline is the same as iPhone 6 design. It has a thin 7.1 mm chassis with receiving wire banding that is far less prominent that it was on iPhone 6S, yet it weighs 138g, and it is somewhat smaller than the Galaxy S7.

However, TNI stated that iPhone 7 has added an aluminum series of 70000 golden body. On the other hand, Galaxy S7 is heavier and greater screen, unlike iPhone 7 has a comfortable in the grip. On the other hand, Galaxy S7 can survive in the depth of water for about 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, while iPhone 7 likewise survives in 30 minutes under the water but in a depth of 1 meter only. Galaxy S7 comes along with Corning Gorilla glass 4 with the super AMOLED display, while iPhone 7 has a LED illuminated IPS LCD display.

This will be a little bit tricky when it comes specifications of a mobile phone. Galaxy S7 accompanies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and it offers a quick battery charging. While iPhone 7 has A10 Fusion and it has 40% faster than the past A9 variant in terms of battery charging. By this, iPhone will surely a winner, since Android and iOS devices work in a different way as the logs, and processor proficiency, iPhone 7 beats Galaxy S7.

Both mobile phones are cherished. They have a unique specification in their own way, and with this review, it is clear who is a winner. It is all depend on the clients' preferences and settle on what mobile phone do they prefer as the best mobile phone.

 

SEE ALSO

NASA Update: Mars new Discovery; Troughs resulting to Carbon-Dioxide formed Spider-like

Apple MacBook Pro recommends LG 5K UltraFine monitor to used despite of the delayed Distribution

Facebook Latest News: Colored Status Background will be Exclusively for Android users only

University of Rochester Discovered a New Historic Arctic Bird Fossil that aged 90 Million Years

TagsSamsung Galaxy S7, Apple iPhone 7, Galaxy S7 vs iPhone 7

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants

International scientists from University of Bristol uncovers the earliest direct evidence of humans processing plants for food in the two sites of the Libyan Sahara.
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond
Miss Canada Speaks At The National Press Club About Her Absence From The Miss World Finals In China

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin Barred from Speaking Her Advocacy with the Press And More [VIDEO]
2500Y Old Lost Greek City Discovered around a Small Village Vlochós - Athens

Discovered, 2,500 Years Old 'Lost City' In Greece
An artist's illustration of the exoplanet HAT-P-7b, a gas giant 16 times the size of Earth with exotic winds of rubies and sapphires that is 1,000 light-years away.

Jewel clouds ? Newly Discovered Exoplanet Containing Cloud of Jewels
Gemind Meteor Shower

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Up During the Super Moon This Week

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics