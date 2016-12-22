Jill Duggar-Dillard is pregnant again; Check out how excited Jill and hubby Derick are

It's baby time again for Duggar-Dillard family. "Counting On Stars" Jill Duggar-Dillard and husband Derick Dillard recently announced that they are expecting their second child soon.

The 25-year-old reality tv stars shared the big news with fans on their blog. Jill is due in July 2017. The sex of the baby hasn't been disclosed yet.

The couple told People that they are very excited about Dillard baby #2! They added that children are like God's gift and blessing to them. Jill and Derick mentioned how having their son Israel has been a delight to them and believe the second child will add to the joy.

Advertisement

"We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!" People quoted Jill and Derick saying.

The Dillard couple is already a proud parent of 1-year old Israel David and has been hoping to expand the family for some time. Jill said on a TLC video that she has been taking tons of pregnancy tests recently and finally the tests showed positive.

Earlier this year, Jill's younger sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben also announced their second pregnancy. Similar to Jill and Derick, the Seewald's also share a 13 months old son, Spurgeon.

Jill told ET that Israel will love being a big brother. The one year old is already very loves other babies. Jill however is ready to teach her son how to welcome a new brother and sister and be gentle with them.

Advertisement

2016 has been a pretty eventful year for the Duggars. Double pregnancy announcement of Duggar sisters, the marriage of 22-year-old Jinger Duggar, with soccer player Jeremy Vuolo and Joy-Anna Duggar going steady in her relationship with boyfriend Austin Forsyth, this year is full of celebration for the family and their friend.