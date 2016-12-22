Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 6:22 AM ET

Golden State Warriors Beat Utah Jazz, As It Happened

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 12:30 AM EST
Nate Robinson #2 of the Golden State Warriors pulls down a rebound over Paul Millsap #24 of the Utah Jazz at Energy Solutions Arena on March 17, 2012 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Nate Robinson #2 of the Golden State Warriors pulls down a rebound over Paul Millsap #24 of the Utah Jazz at Energy Solutions Arena on March 17, 2012 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It was an easy ride for the Warriors against Jazz. This is not the sole reason behind Jazz's challenging situation. Defeat is going to be pretty tough for Utah Jazz and for their title challenge. George Hill's absence strongly felt by the team. In the last match against Golden State Warriors at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Utah had a tough time without four starters.

However, a strong attack from Joe Ingles accompanied by robust performances of other players not only saved the face of the team but made the match remarkable.In the 2014-15 season, Jazz had beat Warriors by 110-100, reports FoxSports

Warriors have got 12 victories in 13 matches against Utah before this match. It makes Utah a really weak opponent considering the robust performance of the Warriors. However, this time the Jazz team looks more feeble.

Utah's brilliant recent performance has earned them victories in 11 out of the last 13 matches, it has given them a strong position and they have earned enough reputation to be considered as a strong team before the clash against Warriors.  

According to PurpleandBlues, Gordon Hayward was out of the field due to his injury. Fans should eye at the possibilities in the strong performance of Joe Ingles. A tough battle was expected between Hayward and Kevin Durant.But, the real hero in the victory over Utah Jazz was Stephen Curry, who earned 25-points for the Golden State Warriors.

Rudy Gobert has performed pretty well in the last game against the Warriors and earned 20 points while in this match the player earned 16 rebounds. Gobert declares himself to be league's best center player and he considers his team to be among the top four.

The comeback of Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors, and Rodney Hood had increased the strength of Jazz. But still, the absence of George Hill was felt. However, Utah fans will be hoping for wins in the upcoming matches. 

 

 

TagsUtah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Preview, Utah Jazz match, Golden State Warriors, Gordon Hayward Injury, NBA

