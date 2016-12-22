‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff to feature Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn; Jared Leto’s Joker speculated to return; Upcoming DC film title revealed [Report]

According to recent reports, DC Comic fans finally see their favorite character, Harley Quinn, in her own spinoff movie. The more exciting news is that not only will Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn get her own film, but the project is expected to get other female characters on-board, such as Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Batgirl.

Reports also reveal that the movie has been titled "Gotham City Sirens" and will be produced by Margot Robbie, who will also play the lead character of Harley Quinn, The Independent reported. "Suicide Squad" director, David Ayer has been roped in to direct the forthcoming movie.

Ayer will not only direct the approaching DC film, but will also be the executive producer with Robbie to recreate DC's most popular female character and Joker's girlfriend. The screenplay will be written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet of "Tomb Raider" fame, a writer who specializes in female action genre, reported Yahoo News.

Meanwhile, there is also speculation that Jared Leto's joker will have a role in the all-female DC movie. Even though Leto expressed his disappointment with "Suicide Squad," it was rumored that the actor will not return for the film's sequel.

However, as the sequel has already been put to the backburner to favor "Gotham City Sirens," it waits to be seen Leto will return for another cameo. Robbie has already admitted that she would like to see Quinn's character reunite with that of Joker's.

"Suicide Squad" that release this year, featured Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jared Leto as Joker, Will Smith as Deadshot, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, among many other as the lead stars.

The production house is yet to announce the release date for "Gotham City Sirens" but from the looks of it, the project appears to be on time.

Reports also indicate that Warner Bros is currently working on "Suicide Squad" sequel and Deadshot spinoff, featuring Will Smith.