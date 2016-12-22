SpaceX Postponed Dragon's Demonstration Flights as NASA Tries to Clear Off Fuelling Concerns

Their rule now is better to be sure than sorry as SpaceX delays its NASA flight schedule from late next year to 2018. The main reason connects to a recent incident of Falcon 9 explosion as the final investigation are already done. The Dragon capsule which will carry astronauts to the International Space Station and back to Earth will instead have its test flight in November 2017 without NASA crew.

In a statement from SpaceX spokesperson, Phil Larson, Elon Musk Company decided to postpone the demonstration flights and a new schedule will later be announced. SpaceX are still in the process of rigid assessment of their designs, systems and processes to fully avoid what they have overlooked in Falcon 9.

According to a report from University Herald, SpaceX needed more time for its assessment and implementation and has taken note all the lessons learned from Falcon 9. NASA needs to do more safety analysis to identify untoward danger on their fueling process.

SpaceX may have wanted their spacecraft to be unique but the specified fueling process they are using were the main concerns of NASA to ensure the safety of its living passengers. A retired Air Force Lt. General Thomas Stafford and a former astronaut have already expressed his concerns on SpaceX' fueling process.He has learned that it will take place 30 minutes before its launch, the time when astronauts are already required to be strapped into their seats.

According to a report from Satellite PR News, Stafford who is also the Chairman of ISS Advisory Committee wrote to NASA the potential hazard of fueling manned craft as prohibited by the safety rules in NASA. The question will then point out to NASA who seemed to show no sign of protest, considering that they have known the process for a long time.

The recent incident on September 1 may point out to some glitches in the fueling process as there is still no final result of the investigation. The delay is more or less a good sign to knock on the doors of NASA to be fully vigilant on their rules as this project entails the life of the intelligent and talented crew.