Mariah Carey Spends A Lot for A Holiday Getaway With Bryan Tanaka and her Twins in Aspen

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 03:02 AM EST
Mariah Carey (L) and dancer Bryan Tanaka perform during the opening show of Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You at Beacon Theatre on December 5, 2016 in New York City

Mariah Carey (L) and dancer Bryan Tanaka perform during the opening show of Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You at Beacon Theatre on December 5, 2016 in New York City

Her first Christmas with new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka is all glittery and lavish as they spend the holidays on Mariah Carey's $22 million Aspen estate courtesy of Airbnb. Together with are her twins, Monroe and Moroccan from estranged husband Nick Cannon as they learn to ski in the Alps and have marshmallows over hot cocoa under a huge Christmas tree. Mariah Carey knows how to pamper well her man as she and dancer Bryan Tanaka have only been an item for last month, as they were spotted being intimately close during a Hawaii getaway.

In her newest TV series, Mariah's World, Mariah Carey shares her life, love, and career over an eight-episode span, as she and ex-fiancée James Packer started their relationship, till their engagement and up till their break up. Coming from her Honolulu shows, Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey was able to bond well as they were spotted relaxing at Maui's Grand Wailea Resort based on a report from Us Weekly. Since then, the new couple is enjoying their new-found love as Bryan Tanaka admitted to having felt a connection with the songbird ever since.

According to a report from Mail Online, the 'queen of Christmas' usually spends her holidays on the snowy Aspen, Colorado, but this year was extra special as she rents out one of the most luxurious accommodations from Airbnb. The $22 million Aspen Estate has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, with a stunning open-plan lounge with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace overviewing the Alps. The ski-in, ski out access to the Aspen Highland Mountains has been completely enjoyed by Mariah Carey's twins as they first have their ski lessons.

Following the huge success of her All I Want For Christmas Is You New York concert series, Carey deserves an indulgent vacation fit for a queen herself. In a recent interview where she was asked what she wants for Christmas, the Dream Lover hit maker wishes only Love as she starts a new one with Bryan Tanaka.

'Mariah's World' Tackles Matriah Carey's Life, Love and Career in a Whole New Reality TV Show [VIDEO]

TagsMariah Carey news, mariah carey christmas, Mariah Carey new boyfriend, Mariah Carey Bryan Tanaka

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

