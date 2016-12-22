'Chicago Bulls' News: Team Beats 113-82 Rout of 'Detroit Pistons'

Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot past Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo : Getty Images/Jonathan Daniel)

For "Chicago Bulls", getting out of their recent slump is as easy as putting the ball in the basket. Therefore, defeating "Detroit Pistons" in its latest ball game.

According to ABC News, "Chicago Bulls" beat the "Detroit Pistons" 113-82 on Monday night, December 19, 2016, to end a three-game losing streak.

After scoring just 69 points in a 26-point loss to Milwaukee on Friday, December 16, 2016, the "Chicago Bulls" busted out for 69 points in the first two-quarters, their best for any half this season.

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler scored 19 points while Rajon Rondo had 10 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds.

Taj Gibson added 16 points, Robin Lopez had 14 points and Dwyane Wade, Doug McDermott, and Nikola Mirotic had 13 apiece for Chicago, which had lost six of eight.

Jon Leuer scored 16 points for the "Detroit Pistons", who have dropped three straight and four of five.

With that being said, "Detroit Pistons" coach Stan Van Gundy stated via Yahoo! Sports, ''We got crushed. It was a disgusting performance by all of us, me included. I mean, it was unprofessional, embarrassing, humiliating. Whatever you want to say, it was terrible.

Advertisement

It looks to me like a lack of effort and a lack of heart. And if you don't play hard, you're not going to have any confidence. We looked like we were hoping the game would be easy tonight, and it wasn't. And we just caved.''

The "Chicago Bulls" had 15 assists on their 17 field goals, with Rondo 7 and Butler 6 leading the way.

The "Chicago Bulls" still were shooting a blistering 72.7 percent at halftime. The team led 69-34 and even managed to knock down 4 of 6 3-pointers, which had been a problem during their recent struggles.

The lead was 97-63 entering the fourth quarter, and the "Detroit Pistons" offered little resistance from there. None of the "Chicago Bulls" starters played in the fourth, MSN reports.

"Chicago Bulls", which entered tied for sixth-worst in the NBA with a .436 field-goal percentage, made 17 of 21 shots (81%) in taking a 35-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.