Nintendo Switch’s Major Details To Be Revealed on Upcoming Presentation Event

Since the official preview for Nintendo's newest console, there have been a lot of questions surrounding it. Previously known as the "NX", Nintendo Switch will be fully revealed to the world through the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017.

The presentation will be held at Japan's Tokyo Big Sight on January 13, 2017, with the event globally available via live stream. Perfectly Nintendo expects that many questions about the console, like the pricing and the release date, would be answered during the presentation.

Another elephant in the room that has to be addressed would be the launch titles for the game, as well as future titles. While a Mario game is out of the question (as most, if not all console launches start with a Mario Game), there are also speculations that there would be several ports from the Wii-U that would appear for Switch, like Splatoon or Mario Kart.

Advertisement

Eurogamer also suggests that the upcoming Zelda game, 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild', will not be making it as a launch title for the new console. There are also speculations that a third game for the seventh generation Pokémon Games, aptly title 'Pokémon Stars' will be a Switch title as well. The presentation should be able to clarify these rumors.

Nintendo has also announced that there will be "sampling events" for the media, partners and consumers to be held in Japan, North America and Europe following the presentation event. This will allow the aforementioned groups to see and test the new device up close and personal. Japan has already scheduled the January 14 and 15 for the "sampling", while North America and Europe have to wait for further announcements.

Nintendo Switch will be the company's 14th video game console since the Nintendo Entertainment System on 1985. Switch is also promised to revolutionize the video game market, bridging home consoles with handhelds.