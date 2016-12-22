AT&T ZMAX2 ZTE Phones over-the-air update to Marshmallow 6.0.1 from Android Lollipop 5.1

AT&T breaks the norm of ZTE budget phones not being upgraded. They have just recently confirmed the over the air update on the ZMAX2, their very own ZTE budget phone.

AT&T released the ZMAX2 beginning September 2015. The device was released with Android 5.1 Lollipop software. Yesterday the company announced that the said devices will be brought up to Marshmallow 6.0.1 OS.

ZMAX2 users will have to free up a few of their phone space before the root level upgrade takes place as it is set to be downloaded at 1.1 GB size. ZMAX2 has only a maximum of 16GB local storage.

ZMAX2 was initially built with a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor. Although classified as more of an entry-level smartphone, it boasts at 2GB RAM and its local storage can go up to up to 64GB via microSD, according to Softpedia.

AT&T, however, clarified that outside the core OS upgrade; there will not be any more significant changes that are expected to take place as of the moment. This also goes out with the security patch in build Z958V1.0.0B24.

AT&T gave some friendly reminders to ZMAX2 users to assure that their phones have at least 50% of battery life upon doing the upgrade. They are also advised to assure the stability of their network connection as 1.1GB is not that fast to download.

The AT&T ZMAX2 over the air update is pushed in waves, that is why it is expected to take some time before completion. Users are reminded to be patient and wait for a few more days if the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow update does not immediately appear on their devices, The Android Police.

Should users get impatient and desire to check the update manually, they may do so by looking for an update with the build number Z958V1.0.0B24.

This video shows more about the upgrade.

