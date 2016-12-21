One Piece Chapter 850: Reiju’s Assailants and Pudding’s Devil Fruit Powers Possibly Revealed

Chapter 849 of One Piece ended with a shot of a wounded Reiju, clinging on to dear life. While the attacker's identity is yet to be known, there are several speculations as to who the assailant may be.

One of the suspects is Pudding, who is said to be under control of her unnamed Devil Fruit. Since she has decided to call off the wedding for the sake of the Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, she may have attacked Sanji's sister to ignite the fury of the Vinsmoke family and the Germa 66. This could cause severe distrust between them and Big Mom, which could essentially end the wedding.

There are several other suspects for the attack, ranging from one of Big Mom's captains, to the Yonko herself. The reason behind, though, is still vague at this point.

Going back to Pudding, there is also a rumor circulating that a heartbroken Pudding may attempt suicide after deciding to stop the wedding. As it was revealed in a previous chapter that she has feelings for the curly-eyed chef, she felt that is was one-sided, and did not mention it to him. According to Ecumenical News, the rumor goes on stating that Sanji will confess his feelings to her, stopping the young lady from suicidal thoughts.

Another scene from the previous chapter was the confrontation between Big Mom and Brook. Earlier chapters established that the Yonko has a knack for collecting unique and interesting creatures. And with the "Soul King" indeed an interesting specimen, coming from the Yonko herself, Game N Guide suggests that Brook, or at least his soul, will be taken by Big Mom to be added in her collection.

There are also reports saying that the Whole Cake Island arc is halfway done, and that the focus will shift to the Wano Country in 2017.

One Piece, created by Eichiro Oda tells the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, let by Monkey D. Luffy, with the power of the Gomu-Gomu Fruit.