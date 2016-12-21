Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Released For Xbox One and PC – With A Catch

The Real-Time Strategy (RTS) game Halo Wars just received an updated release for Xbox One and Windows 10. Thing is, it comes as a voucher for pre-ordering Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition.

Players who pre-ordered the $80 Halo Wars 2 before December 14th will receive a 25-digit download code by December 20, which would be used to redeem the game through the Windows Store. One redeemed, the player can switch between playing through the Xbox One and PC through the use of the Xbox Play Anywhere Program, which saves file data on the cloud storage.

As a remastered version, the game now has updated graphics and new achievements for players to conquer. It also contains all Downloadable Content (DLC) released for the original game, which came out for the Xbox 360 in 2009, as well as additional content exclusive for the re-release. Originally developed by the now-defunct Ensemble Studios, 343 Industries took the reins for the PC release. Digital Trends notes that since Halo Wars is technically an old game, specs need not be extremely high to play the game. A 64-bit PC with an Intel i3 processor and a decent graphics card with 512MB of VRAM, running on Windows 10, would do the job. However, if players want to take advantage of the 4K Ultra-HD resolution exclusive for the PC release, then a compatible setup would be needed as well.

The future looks bright for the poster boy of Xbox, as it was announced as well that more projects are coming for the Halo franchise. Aside from the aforementioned Halo Wars 2, which is coming out in February 2017, University Herald reports that through their blog, 343 Industries shared the continued involvement with the franchise.

They have also confirmed that Halo 6 is already on its early production stages, and a television series based on the title is on the works, with Steven Spielberg helming the project.