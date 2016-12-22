'Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix' Debuts at Jump Festa 2017, Release Set on 2017

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix has just been revealed during the Jump Festa 2017 event, stirring excitement among Kingdom Hearts fanatics. Square Enix unfolded on the event held on October, the latest titles which will be out on 2017.

The remix will include 160 hours of gameplay and will run at 60 frames per second. It is set to feature six HD polish Kingdom Heart games with the names listed below.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix

Advertisement

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts Re: coded

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

"Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix," being the highlight of the October Jump Festa 2017 event is set to cover everything in the recently released "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue". It specially features its cool combination of Square Enix and Disney characters, as The Crunchyroll reported.

The much-awaited KH remix will rock the Play station 4 worlds on March 9, 2017, in Japan, March 28, 2017, in North America and finally on March 31, 2017, in Europe. The "Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix" disc will be available at $49.99.

Aside from the "Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix," the October Jump Festa 2017 also featured the "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue." The latter is Square Enix' most recent release including the remastered "The Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance," "Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage" and "Kingdom Hearts X [chi] Back Cover".

Advertisement

The "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue" trailer shown in the event revealed the re-mastered version of the portable game and mystery and characters behind the Keyblade War. The whole storyline is set to be pointing towards an interesting ending with the much awaited "Kingdom Hearts 3," according to University Herald.

Here is a video of what's in store for "Kingdom Hearts" followers.



