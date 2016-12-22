Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 5:55 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Top 5 Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 03:39 AM EST
Samsung Galaxy vs. Apple iPhone

Samsung Galaxy vs. Apple iPhone(Photo : Getty Images/Erik Tham)

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 brings a lot of expectation for the next-gen Samsung flagship.

Here are the top 5 most exciting Samsung Galaxy 8 rumors that will give you hints on how this new Samsung smartphone would come out by 2017.

Fingerprint scanner / No Home Button

2016 Samsung Galaxy leaks reported that this upcoming smartphone won't be having the usual Home button. Instead, it is said to have a fingerprint sensor on the display that works through glass as this is optically-based.

This highly innovative idea will be the new trend for smartphones soon, minimizing the number of movable parts.

Huge Display

According to Paste Magazine, another very exciting rumor here is that Samsung will create a huge display for the Galaxy S8. It would be an OLED display with a ratio of more than 90% on the screen and its body. The screen is even rumored to have a 4K resolution.

New Camera that Photographers Will Surely Love

One of the most exciting rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is that it will have a camera that's truly enticing among others. Photo shooting will be great with between 18 and 24MP having an aperture that's wide as f/1.4.

A dual lens camera is also possible here with its font facing camera system and autofocus, allowing more brightness with a more detailed vivid image that even professional photographer will admire.

AI Assistant

 Samsung has acquired Viv labs and is speculated to have the new AI assistant for Samsung Galaxy S8. This new feature will be introduced to Samsung smartphones, home appliances and wearables. Viv, like the Google Assistant, can hold human-like conversations. It can also understand complex questions.

No Headphone Jack

 As BGR reported, a headphone jack won't be present but a new USB-C will be introduced instead. Reversible connections can be made on the USB-C. Like the HDMI port, this supports various protocols. It makes the device even more waterproof and thinner.

These most exciting Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors make it a highly anticipated smartphone giving you the highly innovative mobile technology. 

 

SEE ALSO

Apple AirPods’ Ease and Flexibility Almost Makes You Forget You’re Wearing Them – Find Out Why

Samsung Galaxy S8 with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is coming for the next-gen Samsung flagship

Top 3 Macbook Pro Refugees’ Best Windows Laptops

Experience Japan's Star Wars Smartphones During the Christmas Season And Beyond

Nokia D1C to have two hardware versions? Specs, Release Date & Updates finalized?

TagsSamsung Galaxy S8, Fingerprint scanner / No Home Button, usb-C, AI assistant, Viv Labs, Google Assistant, most exciting Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants

International scientists from University of Bristol uncovers the earliest direct evidence of humans processing plants for food in the two sites of the Libyan Sahara.
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond
Miss Canada Speaks At The National Press Club About Her Absence From The Miss World Finals In China

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin Barred from Speaking Her Advocacy with the Press And More [VIDEO]
2500Y Old Lost Greek City Discovered around a Small Village Vlochós - Athens

Discovered, 2,500 Years Old 'Lost City' In Greece
An artist's illustration of the exoplanet HAT-P-7b, a gas giant 16 times the size of Earth with exotic winds of rubies and sapphires that is 1,000 light-years away.

Jewel clouds ? Newly Discovered Exoplanet Containing Cloud of Jewels
Gemind Meteor Shower

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Up During the Super Moon This Week

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics