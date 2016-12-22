Top 5 Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 brings a lot of expectation for the next-gen Samsung flagship.

Here are the top 5 most exciting Samsung Galaxy 8 rumors that will give you hints on how this new Samsung smartphone would come out by 2017.

Fingerprint scanner / No Home Button

Advertisement

2016 Samsung Galaxy leaks reported that this upcoming smartphone won't be having the usual Home button. Instead, it is said to have a fingerprint sensor on the display that works through glass as this is optically-based.

This highly innovative idea will be the new trend for smartphones soon, minimizing the number of movable parts.

Huge Display

According to Paste Magazine, another very exciting rumor here is that Samsung will create a huge display for the Galaxy S8. It would be an OLED display with a ratio of more than 90% on the screen and its body. The screen is even rumored to have a 4K resolution.

Advertisement

New Camera that Photographers Will Surely Love

One of the most exciting rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is that it will have a camera that's truly enticing among others. Photo shooting will be great with between 18 and 24MP having an aperture that's wide as f/1.4.

A dual lens camera is also possible here with its font facing camera system and autofocus, allowing more brightness with a more detailed vivid image that even professional photographer will admire.

AI Assistant

Samsung has acquired Viv labs and is speculated to have the new AI assistant for Samsung Galaxy S8. This new feature will be introduced to Samsung smartphones, home appliances and wearables. Viv, like the Google Assistant, can hold human-like conversations. It can also understand complex questions.

No Headphone Jack

As BGR reported, a headphone jack won't be present but a new USB-C will be introduced instead. Reversible connections can be made on the USB-C. Like the HDMI port, this supports various protocols. It makes the device even more waterproof and thinner.

These most exciting Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors make it a highly anticipated smartphone giving you the highly innovative mobile technology.