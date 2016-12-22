NBA Update: Russell Westbrook; Gets 6th straight of triple-double for MVP of this Season

NBA Most Valuable Player is what every player wanted to grab. It is a yearly award given to the best performing player in every regular season. The NBA has a considerable measure of things putting it all on the line, however, most likely one of its best qualities is how frequently another player apparently climbs into superstardom.

Columbia Daily Tribune stated that Stephen Curry had an impact on the last season with his lower breaking move, a miserable 3-point bomb, a trendy, a shocking live audience, and all traverse of six second or less. He was easily engaging, and his play ignited everyone's interest for the NBA surprisingly. However, Russell Westbrook was struggling physically for the MVP title.

It is difficult to envision that Westbrook could be considerably more determined than he was for his seven years of his career, yet Kevin Durant's departure from Oklahoma City in the offseason did the trick. While James Harden, the Houston Rockets point guard said that he is the finest player in the game. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard of Portland Trail Blazers' star has effectively talked authentically about his desire to claim that No. 1 spot of NBA's Kia MVP.

According to NBA, Westbrook is a one-man destroying team for the Thunder this season with Durant gone to Golden State that begins the season with the first KIA Race to MVP Ladder. Westbrook does not need and probably would not permit any coordinated exertion, to crusade straightforwardly for an award that must be earned as much as it is won. It is truly fascinating that Curry and Durant are previously winners of three KIA MVP awards.

Here are the top 3 of this week for the next MVP. On the first list, they come up with Russell Westbrook of Oklahoma City Thunder, that has 31.1 points, 9.5 assists, 8.3 rebounds and has done precisely in his first season without Kevin Durant. Second is James Harden of Houston Rockets that has an average of 30.6 points, 13 assist, and 7.6 rebounds, furthermore, gathered triple-double in his 10th career. On the third list was Lebron James of Cleveland Cavaliers, that averaging a triple-double for the whole season that has 22.9 points, 9.9 assists, and 8.9 rebounds.