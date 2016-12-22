David Beckham wanted to marry Victoria even before he met her

When celebrities all around the world were having divorces, breakups and all ups and downs in their relationship, there is one couple that had one of the longest lasting relationship in Hollywood and they continue to do so.

David Beckham first saw his loveable spice girl when he was at a hotel with his best friend, and much before he could even meet her David wanted to marry her. This pair has been one of the sweetest couples and they are certainly loved by everyone.

The moment David set his eyes of Victoria he said it out loud "I want to marry that one, the one in the black dress, the one with the bob." Not knowing that he will get lucky sooner than he expected, Victoria showed up for one of his soccer matches a few weeks later reported News Dog.

Acting fast enough David did not want to waste time and he seized the moment by saying "hi" to Victoria from across the room. It probably looked too soon for David to ask her out the first time he spoke to her, and the "Manchester United" star believed that he had missed his opportunity to ask her out.

David thought that might have been the last time he saw her, but it appeared that love was on the other side too. Roughly a week later Victoria popped up for another match, the former spice girl was chilling out and having a few drinks at the Manchester United players lounge as per Pop Sugar.

The second time the star did not hesitate as he walked right up to her and got her phone number. That day was a splendid day for the pair and something they will never forget. Victoria wrote down on the London-Manchester plane ticket stating "Perhaps Fairy tales do exist." Until now David still keeps that plane ticket safe.