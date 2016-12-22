Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Kate Beckinsale Plans of Spending Christmas with Ex Michael Sheen and His Girlfriend, Sarah Silverman

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:40 AM EST
Actors Michael Sheen, Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman attend the premiere of 'Love & Friendship' at the Directors Guild of America on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Actors Michael Sheen, Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman attend the premiere of 'Love & Friendship' at the Directors Guild of America on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Angela Weiss)

Kate is planning to spend Christmas with the actor and his present girlfriend Sarah Silverman in their home in Los Angeles.

Such very unusual divorce case left fans wondering how it's going. Can somebody get along well with ex-husband and his present partner very comfortably? But Kate, 43,  as reported by Mail Online, said it's so normal for them, they have split up years ago, had spent apart from each other longer than they have been together. "But I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter," she added.

How about her husband's new girlfriend Sarah, how she feels about her? Kate also said she love her. And she is very grateful their daughter Lily, 17, getting along with Sarah so well. She even expressed trust to Sarah's influence with her daughter. She said: 'I'm completely open to any other strong, cool sensitive independent-thinking women who are going to be an influence in my daughter's life.'

According to People, Kate admitted she would not stop her daughter, Lily, from getting into the same business as they have. But at present they are very proud with their daughter's college achievement when she won a place in College recently.

Kate posted a comment on Instagram after Lily joked that her parents would stop her from going to College. She said, 'When your child is so excited to take a picture with her parents that it has tipped over into actual physical pain.' 

With such emotional comment Lily replied, 'you guys are the reason i won't get into college.'

Looking back on how Michael and Kate separated brought us back in 2003 when Lily was four years old. Their marriage lasted for eight years. Then Kate married director Len Wiseman in 2004. After a decade they also decided to divorce.

On the other hand, Michael has been in a relationship with comedienne Sarah Silverman, 46, since 2014.

Today, Kate described their relationship as a family though she also said she considered Michael and Sarah as close friends. 

 

 

