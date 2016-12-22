iPhone 8 News, Updates: Shortage of OLED Making Machines Affects 2017 iPhone Production

Apple VP Greg Joswiak announces the new iPhone SE during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

Apple Inc. might only produce a curved edge display for all iPhone 8 models with organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels in 2017. This is due to the shortage of OLED-making machines.

Apple Inc. shared its possible plans regarding the upcoming iPhone 8 series. According to The Korea Herald, "The OLED versions of the new iPhone will all have curved screens as Apple ordered only plastic OLED - not glass - from Samsung Display. Samsung is capable of supplying a little less than 100 million units of curved OLED displays to Apple."

Although Samsung Group will supply Apple Inc. with the needed plastic OLED panels, iPhone 8's curved panels will differ from Samsung Galaxy series. Apple Inc. will reportedly incorporate "new sensing technologies" to make their own version of curved-edge screens stand out from Samsung's.

In line with this, Fortune has learned that Samsung Display can only give Apple 70 million to 100 million units of plastic OLED, which is less than 50 percent of Apple's typical sales when a new iPhone is released. It can be recalled that Apple Inc was previously encountered supply shortage troubles in relation to their plans of releasing an all-OLED iPhone 8 line. It looks like the problems persist since.

However, it has been speculated that the production of all-plastic OLED panels are in conflict Apple Inc.'s iPhone. Christian Times reported that the iPhone 8 will sport an all-glass design to complement Apple Inc.'s plans for an efficient wireless charging.

Such speculations stemmed when tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's research notes stated, "We believe one of the reasons why new iPhones will switch from metal casing to glass casing is to support wireless charging."

Apple Inc.'s iPhone 8 is expected to be launched sometime next year in time for the celebration of the iPhone line's 10th anniversary.