Max Holloway Ready to Fight Jose Aldo If He Was Not Injured: “See you sooner or later!”

Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo for a featherweight main event match at the UFC 208 is officially cancelled. Jose Aldo is furious about this cancellation and has called Max Holloway a "punk" and "talking shit" about his so-called excuses. As usual, Max Holloway won't take any beating from his rival and wants to end all the nonsense and explain his side of the story.

Max Holloway said that he is ready to fight Jose Aldo anytime if he was not injured. Bloody Elbow reported on the fighter's explanation as to why he suddenly called off the fight.

Holloway has been calling on Jose Aldo after he beat Anthony Pettis at UFC 206. He started taunting and calling Aldo via social media. He even went as far as starting a #WheresJoseWaldo hashtag on Twitter to call out the Brazilian fighter.

But as soon as Aldo responded and the fight scheduled, Holloway began to roll out excuses. Jose Aldo recalled that Max Holloway announced that he had an ankle injury and then afterwards he said that he had a Disneyworld ticket that cannot be rescheduled. Holloway even said that his gym was closed for the remainder of his training and thus he cannot fight Aldo.

MMA Junkie also reported on the featherweight's explanation saying that his ankle injury was real and it was unexpected. He recalled that he was ready to train for UFC 208 against Aldo since it was eight weeks away but after the injury, he was told to rest for at least 6 weeks. This was complete rest from training, fighting and kicking.

The fighter said that Aldo could just be making noise and just wants to stay relevant. He also speculated that Aldo could be upset that he couldn't fight Conor McGregor: "He didn't get to fight Conor so to make it up to him; they're saying he can try to do the same thing (and win two titles). I don't care. I'm going to fight him."

He also said that Aldo can talk all he wants but at the end of the day he is still going to fight him. "I'm going to see him sooner or later." Rumors say that Holloway vs. Aldo bout may be rescheduled sometime May or end of April. The champ is still confident that he will be able to keep the featherweight belt.