'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Spoilers: Episode 1 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Released; UK Air Date Revealed

"Shadowhunters" Season 2 will finally be available in the U.K. this coming 2017. Aside from that, Freeform has officially released the official plot description and promo clip of the premiere episode. Also, a quick rundown of the season premiere's episode finale is highlighted here for those who have missed to watch it.

"Shadowhunters" Season 2 will finally hit the small screens of U.K. According to TV Wise, the sophomore season will officially air in U.K. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, exclusively on Netflix U.K.

In less than 24 hours after the U.S. release date, Netflix Inc. users will be able to stream the newest episodes of the show.

Advertisement

As for the official plot synopsis of "Shadowhunters" Season 2 premiere episode, TV Guide notes, "In the Season 2 premiere, the Institute is left in a state of disarray following Jace Wayland's (Dominic Sherwood) departure with Valentine Morgenstern (Alan Van Sprang).

Meanwhile, Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara), Isabelle Lightwood (Emeraude Toubia) and Alec Lightwood (Matthew Daddario) are determined to find Jace, but the arrival of Victor Aldertree (Nick Sagar) hinders their investigation; and Jocelyn Fray (Maxim Roy) must catch up on everything she missed while asleep."

For a quick rundown of "Shadowhunters" Season 1 finale episode, International Business Times reported that Jace found out that Valentine, the man who raised him, planned all of the evil plots against Clave. Because of that, Jace decided to join his father to know more about his plans.

Elsewhere, Isabelle, Clary, and Alec attempted to get Jace out of his current predicament. Unfortunately, their plans are spoiled when Clave took over the New York Institute.

Advertisement

"Shadowhunters" Season 2 episode 1 is titled as "The Guilty Blood". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 2, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT first and exclusive on Freeform (formerly ABC Family).

"Shadowhunters" is an American fantasy television series based on "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" by Cassandra Clare, and developed for television by Ed Decter.