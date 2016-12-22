Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016

HTC 11 Rumoured To Be Next Flagship & HTC One X10 Mid-range Smartphone Is Expected To Launched In January

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 05:27 AM EST
Bollywood actor John Abraham with HCL President HTC South Asia Faisal Siddiqui during the launch of HTC Desire 10 pro and 10 evo smartphones, on November 24, 2016 in New Delhi, India. (Photo : Getty Images/Sonu Mehta)

HTC is another promising brand widely known globally. Its newest smartphone, the HTC One X10 will be released next month - January 2017 while everyone awaits for the next rumored phone, the HTC 11.

According to Net Fever, HTC One X10 will enter the Chinese market by January 2017. This mid-range smartphone roughly costs $288USD to be available at the Price Point CNY 2000. For the specs, the new X10 will have a display of 5.5 inch full HD IPS display. It has 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Its processor is 2.5 GHz MediaTek Helio P10 Octa-core Cortex-A53 alongside Mali-T860 GPU clocked 700 MHz.

It has a capacity of 3GB RAM with dual camera system. It has 13MP rear camera with LED flash and is expected to have an 8MP camera at the front.  Other specs will be the same as that of the HTC One X9.

As everyone awaits for this highly affordable yet powerful and lovely HTC One X10 on the global market, another HTC smartphone is being rumored to mark HTC's next flagship. Gadgets 360 reported recently that this reputable brand will have another smartphone for its next flagship - the HTC 11.

Leaks revealed that the HTC 11 will have a 5.5 inch QHD display running on Android 7.0 Nougat along with HTC's Sense 8 UI customization. It is also expected to possess a dual-camera system with 12MP on rear and 8MP at the front.

Other rumors involve such powerful specs as the CPU to be octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. Its graphic performance will lie on Adreno 540. It has a 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage with 3700mAh battery.

HTC 11 is even rumored for release this 2017 at the price equivalent to $691 in the UK. Full and official details about the HTC next flagship will be out soon, so stay updated here.

 

 

