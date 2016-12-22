Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016

'Nashville' Season 5 News, Updates: Show to have a Movie?; Episode 1 Plot Synopsis, Preview Clip Released

Dec 22, 2016
"Nashville" Season 5 has recently moved from ABC to CMT, in partnership with Hulu. Aside from that, the official plot synopsis and promo clip of the premiere episode has been released. While a quick summary of season 1 finale episode is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

"Nashville" Season 5 series scribe Marshall Herskovitz shared some details via The Futon Critic about an upcoming movie. "The tradeoff is less adrenaline, more emotion. We have longer scenes, deeper scenes, more opportunity for true relationships between these people to fulfill themselves, to play themselves out. And I think it's much more emotionally satisfying this way." Herskovitz said.

The sneak peek of "Nashville" Season 5 revealed that the series will pick up where things left off at the end of season four, most notably with Juliette on her private plane as alarms sound off in the background. And based on the hour-long sneak peek premiere, which airs today (December 15), the reinvention shows signs of promise, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 1, Spoilers Guide notes, "Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) and Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten) are adjusting to Maddie Conrad's (Lennon Stella) return home and dealing with Highway 65's financial struggles.

Meanwhile, news about Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) shocks Nashville and sets Rayna on a journey of discovery."

Created by Callie Khouri, "Nashville" Season 5 is going to premiere first on CMT. The show features an ensemble cast with Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere in the leading roles as two country music superstars, Rayna Jaymes and Juliette Barnes, respectively.

"Nashville" Season 5 episode 1 is titled as "The Wayfaring Stranger". As of this moment, the official plot synopsis and title of episode 2 is yet to be released. The full two-hour of "Nashville" Season 5 premiere will air on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT first and exclusive on CMT.

