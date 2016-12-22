“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Awesome Snowy Landscape Greets Fans This Yuletide Season

Shigeru Miyamoto, senior managing director of Nintendo Co., right, dances as an orchestra plays music from Nintendo Co.'s 'The Legend of Zelda' game during a presentation at the E3 n Los Angeles, Ca.(Photo : Bloomberg via Getty Images/Jonathan Alcorn)

A free gamer plays 'The Legend of Zelda' role playing, puzzle and action game for Nintendo systems, on April 4, 2015 during the 16th edition of the Gamers Assembly 2015 (GA 2015)(Photo : Getty Images/AFP/GUILLAUME SOUVANT)

"Legend of Zelda" fans will truly have a white Christmas with the new snowy background for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." An image of the background was leaked online and it showed a campsite with a burning fire with a scenic snowy backdrop. This is rumored to be one of the many upgrades that game and its official site is getting for the holidays.

Nintendo stayed true to its promise of a new smoking hot background that will make fans want to play the game more and more. According to Dual Shockers, the snowy scene is in line with the website's image featuring Link riding down the mountain on his shield.

The report mentioned that this is set to be "exploring the Hyrulean landscape" but there are no news yet how often players get to see this landscape within "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." This freezing landscape is just one of the two environment upgrades that were announced by Nintendo. The other one was a concept art image released last week.

Meanwhile, My Nintendo News reported that the snowy image was posted initially on Facebook. Nintendo of America has been dropping images of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" for weeks.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be released for Nintendo Wii U and the new Nintendo Switch. The Switch will be available next year. The exact date when the new "Legend of Zelda" game will be released remains unknown. This will surely coincide with the release of Switch in March 2017. More games will also be available through the Nintendo Switch platform along with the new "The Legend of Zelda" game.

Nintendo of America will surely make the announcement for the release date of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" next year.