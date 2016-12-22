'Hawaii Five-0' Season 7 Returns January 6; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

"La Bamba" star Lou Diamond Phillips has landed a guesting stint in "Hawaii Five-0" Season 7. Aside from that, the official plot summary and promo clip of episode 12 'Ka'aelike' is officially released by CBS Television Network even though the show is on a holiday hiatus.

"La Bamba" star Lou Diamond Phillips will officially be a part of the second half of "Hawaii Five-0" Season 7. According to Movie News Guide, the 54-year old American actor and director will play the guest character of Lincoln.

Lincoln happens to be a U.S. Deputy Marshall with a serious and opinionated personality. Because of that, he will end up going head to head with the tactical plans of the Special Operations Group when the series returns next year.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "After Detective Lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim) is kidnapped by a cartel in Mexico, Five-0 must find and rescue him before he is executed by the group that's out for revenge. Also, Captain Lou Grover (Chie McBride) goes undercover as a car salesman to investigate a murder that turns out to be far more complex and dangerous than expected."

"Hawaii Five-0" Season 7 is currently on a holiday break. Blasting News has learned that the next episode which was originally scheduled to air last Friday, December 16, 2016, is postponed to air on the first Friday of 2017, January 6.

This is because CBS Television Network decided to release new episodes for the new year.

"Hawaii Five-0" Season 7 episode 12 is titled as "Ka'aelike" (The Deal). The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday, January 6, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on CBS Television Network.

"Hawaii Five-0" is an American action police procedural television series developed by Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci.