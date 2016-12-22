Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show

The UFC event that took place Saturday at Golden1 Arena should be sweet music for Fox media group as it achieved a substantial viewership for the event.

As reported by Global Headlines, the fight between Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant attracted a viewership of 4.8 million on Fox. Further, the fights featuring Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Paige VanZant provided an average viewership of 3.2 million for the night.

Northcutt, Gall and VanZant are turning out to be the top draws for UFC.

Advertisement

In another report published by Yahoo Sports, UFC is reminded of its lightweight title Benson Henderson-Gilbert Melendez fight on April 20, 2013. On this day Fox had the highest ratings prior to the present ratings. So, it is good tidings for Fox to recapture some of its past glory.

The UFC Saturday event ended up being just behind the top rated show on broadcast and cable primetime among males 18-49, 25-54 and 18-34.

The report adds that Dana White, UFC President, applauded VanZant, Gall and Northcutt. While VanZant was discovered on "Dancing with the Stars," an ABC show, both Gall and Northcutt were discovered on UFC's web series "Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight."

White is upbeat about the star fighters' performances as he proclaims that spectators and viewers are somehow enamored by them probably because they are made of star material. His optimism is based on the fact that the four fights on show Saturday upped 28 percent from start to finish.

Advertisement

White's confidence was bolstered by the growing ratings even after a retirement fight involving Urijah Faber was slotted as the second fight for the night.

The upped ratings augur well for UFC as it prepares for the UFC 207 on the last but one day of the year in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena where Ronda Rousey fights Amanda Nunes for the title in the women's bantamweight category. It may be recalled that this would be Rouse's first fight after a 13-month hiatus.