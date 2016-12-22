Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 6:02 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 07:28 AM EST
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson(Photo : Getty Images/Ethan Miller / Staff/)

The UFC event that took place Saturday at Golden1 Arena should be sweet music for Fox media group as it achieved a substantial viewership for the event.

As reported by Global Headlines, the fight between Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant attracted a viewership of 4.8 million on Fox. Further, the fights featuring Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Paige VanZant provided an average viewership of 3.2 million for the night.

Northcutt, Gall and VanZant are turning out to be the top draws for UFC.

In another report published by Yahoo Sports, UFC is reminded of its lightweight title Benson Henderson-Gilbert Melendez fight on April 20, 2013. On this day Fox had the highest ratings prior to the present ratings. So, it is good tidings for Fox to recapture some of its past glory.

The UFC Saturday event ended up being just behind the top rated show on broadcast and cable primetime among males 18-49, 25-54 and 18-34.

The report adds that Dana White, UFC President, applauded VanZant, Gall and Northcutt. While VanZant was discovered on "Dancing with the Stars," an ABC show, both Gall and Northcutt were discovered on UFC's web series "Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight."

White is upbeat about the star fighters' performances as he proclaims that spectators and viewers are somehow enamored by them probably because they are made of star material. His optimism is based on the fact that the four fights on show Saturday upped 28 percent from start to finish.

White's confidence was bolstered by the growing ratings even after a retirement fight involving Urijah Faber was slotted as the second fight for the night.

The upped ratings augur well for UFC as it prepares for the UFC 207 on the last but one day of the year in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena where Ronda Rousey fights Amanda Nunes for the title in the women's bantamweight category. It may be recalled that this would be Rouse's first fight after a 13-month hiatus.

SEE ALSO

‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers & Update: UFC Champ Conor McGregor To Join The Cast Rumors NOT True?

UFC Dana White Calls Bjorn Rebney “Biggest Scumbag” Warns Fighters Against Joining the MMAAA

Conor McGregor Beats Nate Diaz in UFC 202 Instant Classic - Video Highlights: Another Rematch in the Works [Social Media Reaction]

UFC Latest News: Georges St-Pierre to Return Soon, Cris 'Cyborg' Justino vs Leslie Smith at UFC 198 & Dennis Bermudez Wants B.J. Penn at UFC 200

TagsDana White, Michelle Waterson, Paige VanZant, Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Scientists protesters Canadian Scientists

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

dream kardashian benjen stark

LeBron James and Jay Z speak onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

LeBron James Targets Shaquille O’Neal For Seventh Place In NBA All-time Scoring List After Overtaking Moses Malone For Eighth Place

In a report published by ESPN, the number 27,409 represents the points scored by Moses Malone, a Hall of Fame inductee, who stood at the eight spot among all-time scoring greats of the game. Unfortunately for Malone he was overtaken by LeBron James of Cleveland Cavaliers.
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery
Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot past Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

'Chicago Bulls' News: Team Beats 113-82 Rout of 'Detroit Pistons'
Max Holloway (L) of the United States fights Anthony Pettis (R) of the United States for the Interim Featherweight Title during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto,

Max Holloway explains why he had to postpone UFC 208 fight with Jose Aldo saying that the fighter is just making noise and wants to stay relevant.

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics