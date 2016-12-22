'Heroes of the Storm' Latest News & Updates: Warcraft's Berserker Troll Zul'jin Officially Joins Hero Roster ; Abilities, Skills and More[DETAILS]

"Heroes of the Storm" is is one of multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games by Blizzard. The company picks new heroes and villains from across their franchises to join the game. This time, Blizzard has added Zul'jin, a berserker troll from Warcraft.

With the announcement of Zul'jin's addition, Blizzard has released a video detailing the skills and abilities of the newest character for "Heroes of the Storm." According to Cinema Blend, Blizzard carefully took note of Zul'jin's Berserker race as this allows him to increase his neutral attack by 25% for 2% of his overall health. Additionally, Zul'jin's attack speed increases for every 1% health he loses.

Apart from his base attacks; Zul'jin has been given three main skills for player hotkeys "Q," "W," and "E." His first skill is named Grievous Throw where he throws his wielded axe at his enemies which can render 50% additional damage should it hit its target in "Heroes of the Storm."

Advertisement

The second skill is Twin Cleave which enables Zul'jin to slow an enemy for a couple of seconds. Zul'jin's third skill is Regeneration which allows him to get 25% of his health back but when he takes damage in "Heroes of the Storm," this could cause the ability to be disrupted.

Zul'jin also has unique R1 and R2 attacks called Taz'dingo, which makes him immune to attacks for a short few seconds and Guillotine which can take a chunk of his life the more damage the move does to enemies. This means that if Zul'jin has little health left in "Heroes of the Storm," using the Guillotine move could do damage to enemies but can potentially kill him off as well.

Venture Beat reported that "Heroes of the Storm" is a free-to-play game for PC from Blizzard but players will need to buy Zul'jin in order to use him in the game. The outlet adds that the Berserker troll is set to be released early next year.