'Pokemon Sun and Moon' News, Updates: Trading Cards Available Soon in Japan

"Pokemon Sun and Moon" trading cards have officially been released. Meanwhile, the Pokemon Trading Cards still does not have the "Sun and Moon" versions. While the "Pokemon Sun and Moon" trading cards was launched only in Japan. It includes an awesome detail, which is totally worth it to collect. On the other hand, avid players in the U.S. might wait a bit more to get their hands on the cards.

According to Hardcore Gamer, the "Pokemon Sun and Moon" Trading Cards released in Tokyo, Japan include Legendary Pokemon Lunala and Solgaleo. The special abilities of both legendary pokemons are quite amazing.

Solgaleo can do a massive damage, while Lunala has an effective magical effect, stopping all kinds of healing. A new kind of battle will be experienced with this new Pokemon Trading Card Packs.

Players in the U.S. can no longer wait, as their excitement to collect the new cards are getting high. Using the new pack will definitely change the battle play today. A new kind of strategy and techniques are expected to come, right when the "Pokemon Sun and Moon" pack is released on the western shores.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the getting their own copy of "Pokemon Sun and Moon", which is now available to play on Nintendo 3DS.

The "Pokemon Sun and Moon" Trading Cards have officially confirmed to be released early 2017 in the U.S. Although there are no exact dates, speculations suggest that it will launch around March 2017 or earlier than expected.