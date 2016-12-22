‘Making a Murderer’ Season 2 Latest Updates: Episodes might premiere alongside Kathleen Zellner’ appeal proving Steven Avery, Brendan Dassey’s innocence

“Making a Murderer” had put the rape and murder case against Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, into the national television. With the case still in progress, supporters are intrigued and thrilled at the same time to see the second season of the docu-series.

The sad thing, however, is that Netflix has not announced the premiere date of “Making a Murderer” Season 2 yet. Although showrunners Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos earlier announced that the show has enough materials for a new installment, a spokesperson from Netflix told TV Guide that the network still has not scheduled a release date for the episodes of “Making a Murderer” Season 2.

On the other hand, speculations are rife that the second season will air alongside the appeal of Kathleen Zellner, lawyer of the defendant, as per iTechPost. Supporters of Avery are optimistic of his release following news that Zellner will be presenting new sets of evidence, witnesses, and even a possible new suspect.

Advertisement

“Making a Murderer” details the conviction of Avery and Dassey due to the murder of Teresa Halbach in 2005. Before this case, Avery spent almost two decades in prison for a crime which was proven later on that he did not commit but a few years after his release, Avery found himself again inside the prison. Dassey, who was only 16 at the time, was convicted following his confession about his role in the killing.

As such, “Making a Murderer” Season 2 is expected to follow Dassey’s release and eventually, that the two will be proven innocent. Back in November, the court overturned Dassey’s conviction and ruled that his confession was involuntary.

Avery hired Zellner earlier this year to lead his legal team. The evidence she holds will surely have a tremendous impact on the development of the case.

Do you think Avery and Dassey will be proven innocent? Stay tuned for more exciting updates on “Making a Murderer” Season 2!