Luke Hemsworth interview: How Westworld landed him the acting career that he thought he'd lost

Westworld from HBO is the place that people go to have their fantasies. Recently, the Golden Globe nominated show is also where Luke Hemsworth, who plays Westworld's head of security Ashley Stubbs, landed the acting career that appeared to have slipped away from him.

According to Independent, Luke, the eldest of the Hemsworth brothers had seen the career on acting as an open door for him, but mainly for his younger brothers, Thor star Chris, and The Dressmaker lead Liam. While they journeyed to Hollywood, the eldest Hemsworth took on a laboring job following in his grandfather's footsteps in Australia.

"I don't think I ever saw acting as an actual career, until late. Chris was much different. That's why I went down the road of getting a trade and doing flooring and supporting myself that way, because I never really saw coming to Los Angeles as an option." the 36-year-old Australian told the reporters at the Dubai Film Festival.

Meanwhile, in terms of greatness when it comes to acting skills, his middle brother Chris who is considered as the best. It can be an unusual ting for an elder brother to have some support from his younger brother. Good thing that Luke has a friendly attitude that he sees it as a gift rather than something to grudge about.

"Chris has been in the industry for so long, and he's been a part of so many incredible productions and issues, and I can't help but look up to him and ask for advice, just seeing him be able to do that, to watch that." Luke said in a very humble way

Moreover, as reported in One News Page, Westworld was easily given another chance to have its second season as it had hit for such high ratings.

