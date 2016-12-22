'Shooter' renewed for second season by USA

The TV adaptation of the feature film- Shooter has been renewed for a second season at the NBC Universal-owned cable network. It can be recalled that it was delayed for twice.

According to Deadline, this was an adaptation of the best-selling novel Point of Impact by Stephen Hunter and the 2007 Paramount film, was delayed to debut in July, a week after the presidential election won by Donald Trump. It was because of the wake of multiple mass shootings in the U.S.

Shooter's main character is Ryan Phillippe as a former Marine and sniper who is on the run trying to clear his name and save his family. In the long run, he has become a post-election hit, appealing to a lot of the constituency in the flyover states that helped Trump get elected (hacking scandal notwithstanding). It has become one of highest-rated series. Also, its success might serve as a guide for a television industry that is going through some post-election atmosphere as to whether it reflects and serves enough of Middle America.

Advertisement

The executive produced of Shooter, by the star of the movie, Mark Walhberg, have been very compatible, appealing to similar audiences, with Shooter retaining 78% of its lead-in. Shooter, has been very consistent high rating during the weeks.

"(Showrunner) John Hlavin and the team behind Shooter have delivered a compelling action thriller that consistently engages a strong and loyal audience. We look forward to partnering once again with Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions as we follow Bob Lee into his next chapter." said Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for NBC Universal Cable Entertainment.

Meanwhile, according to Hollywood Reporter, Shooter becomes part of 2017 lineup at USA. It also includes Colony, Mr. Robot, Queen of the South and Suits as well as comedy Playing House. Also, Shooter is also one of multiple projects on Paramount TV's line up. This includes which includes Amazon's Jack Ryan, Netflix's Thirteen Reasons Why, and others.

Stay tuned for more updates of your favorite series.