'Geostorm' Release Date, News: Film Undergoes Pricey Reshoots With A Different Director

Geostorm, the company's big-budget environmental disaster movie, is undergoing significant reshoots. The producers were reported to having the intention to change the movie in order to showcase the directorial debut of producer and screenwriter Dean Devlin. Gerard Butler would play the main character of the said film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, another director, named Danny Cannon will be directing the said reshoots with $15 million budget. Apparently, this budget is a large amount which may cause high expectations from its movie outcome. Meanwhile, having a different director for editing could have the possibility that Devlin's stint as a director may not have been match with what Warner Bros. wanted.

Moreover, Director Cannon became known for his works like "Judge Dredd" and "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer." He is also renowned for helming TV series such as "Gotham," "Nikita," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

At present, the set-up of big-budget productions, reshoots and additional photography are not direct indicator that a film won't be successful. In fact, additional photography is now routinely added into the schedule and budget. Projects which have gone through a lot of problems can unexpectedly gain success. For example, 2013's World War Z, which Skydance was in involved with, suffered multiple setbacks and brought on Damon Lindelof and Drew Goddard to rewrite the third act, but ultimately was a commercial success, grossing over $540 million.

Meanwhile, according to Ecumenical News, there are rumors that the reshoots were taken in Louisiana last December 3 to 14. These reshoots have brought such huge changes in the film.

Geostorm will be one of the two original Skydance productions for next year. Also, this production company has prepared sci-fi film titled Life, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds. It is set to be released by Sony on March 24.

Overall, this film- Geostorm, is a much watch next year as it has been prepared enough, more than enough!