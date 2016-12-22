Bad time for Justin Bieber: Singer suffers a nasty fall and gets banned from entering Argentina

Justin Bieber suffered a pretty bad fall while hiking in Los Angeles recently. Thankfully he's fine. But photographers were present on the scene to capture the whole ordeal.

While deep into hiking, Justin stumbled upon a bump in the road and lost his balance. He was already down the steep dirt train before anyone could help him.

Hollywood Life shares the picture of Justin's embarrassing tumble. The 22-year old just finished his Purpose World Tour and currently enjoying the holiday mood.

It seems like the "Sorry" singer is having quite a difficult time and things are not going his way right now. Justin Bieber has been indicted in Argentina because of an incident that happened in 2013.

According to TMZ, the singer has been charged for allegedly ordering his bodyguards to beat up a photographer in Argentina and then stealing his money and belongings.

A judge has slammed assault charges on Justin and stated that if he ever returns to the country he will be arrested. Justin's lawyers are planning to appeal the charges.

For now, these charges will pose quite a problem to Justin as he is about to start the South America leg of his Purpose World tour. TMZ quotes one source on this matter, "The judge is screwing his own country because Justin could infuse a huge amount of money into the economy."

Meanwhile, when everything is going south, at least Justin's love life is rumored to be getting some action. TMZ reports that Justin and his old flame Hailey Baldwin were at the Shots Studios Xmas party.

Although the duo did not leave together, but fans are still hoping that Justin and Hailey are back on for Christmas. They were also spotted holding hands in November and an eye witness told Hollywood Life that they entered the Montague elevator together as well.