Scientists Discovered The Oldest Water Sample Of Earth In Canadian Mine

Water, the most important thing to sustain life always remains the point of interest among scientists. Although, 3/4th of the Earth contains water but, Geoscientists still perform various research on water & its chemical components to find out various geological data and the trace of microbes in that place.

A group of Canadian scientists from the University of Toronto has discovered the oldest water sample of Earth ever found. Researchers assuming that the sample of this water is almost two billion years old. With the help of mining companies at Timmins, Ontario researchers dug up to 1.5 miles(2.4 km ) deep in Kidd Creek Mine to find water.

Team’s Co-leader Oliver Warr said,"Everything about the water is brand new. We are seeing signals in all isotopes that we've identified so far that we've never seen anywhere else." Oliver and her team reported their findings at the American Geophysical Union & later it was first published in Nature journal.

Before this revolutionary discovery, the oldest water was found in 2013 by the same team. According to the reports by Gizmodo, those water was approximately 1.5 billion years old and found just below the surface. The newly discovered water containing helium, argon, neon, xenon and krypton. Scientists calculated the age of water by analyzing those gasses.

It also contains trace materials like Zinc, Copper and a lot of mineral salts. The study reveals that the water sample is 8 times saltier than the sea water. Oliver also added that the water won't kill anyone if someone drinks this, but it will taste terribly disgusting for having a massive amount of salt.

Although it has a bad taste but it can hold life. Researchers are hopeful that there must have any evidence of prehistoric microbial species, sustaining life since 2 billion years ago from today. If their assumption comes true then it will represent a form of life that has evolved separately from all other life on Earth.