Friday, December 23, 2016

'Samsung Galaxy S8' Latest News, Updates: Samsung to introduce ‘Beast mode’ Feature?

First Posted: Dec 22, 2016
A Samsung store is seen on August 21, 2015 in New York, United States. Samsung released two new phones for sale today: the Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy S6 Edge.

A Samsung store is seen on August 21, 2015 in New York, United States. Samsung released two new phones for sale today: the Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy S6 Edge.(Photo : Getty Images/Andrew Burton)

With Samsung Galaxy Note 7 now out of the picture, a lot rests on the Samsung Galaxy S8 as far as Samsung Group's smartphone ambitions are concerned.

It has been indicated that Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with a "Beast Mode" feature. However, as of now, no further details and information have been revealed about the said feature.

According to Phandroid, the Samsung Group recently filed an application with the EU to trademark the "Beast Mode" feature. However, there's no official statement if it will officially be a feature on the upcoming device.

In line with this, some leaked documentation which shows that the company had indeed applied for such a trademark in the continent earlier this month. Now, some of the alleged documents that relate to the application have now surfaced. Either way, with no official explanation in sight for the "Beast Mode" feature may be all about. It has been indicated that turning on the feature will very likely make the processor run at max frequency with all power-saving features turned off, quite possibly at the cost of battery efficiency.

Rumors have also suggested that Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with 8 GB worth of RAM, which has better RAM than computer desktops. It has also been rumored that Samsung is ditching the home button to reposition the fingerprint scanner to the back panel, which could be a radical change given that Samsung has only used front-facing fingerprint sensors in previous flagships, Sam Mobile has noted.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to launch in two variants - one with an octa-core Snapdragon 835 (for key markets like North America), and the other with an unnamed Exynos chipset (for dual-SIM regions like India). However, both chipsets will be produced using the 10nm architecture, which will increase efficiency without compromising the performance.

Samsung Galaxy S8 was originally indicated to be announced at the MWC trade show on February 2017 in the Spanish city of Barcelona. Although the latest rumors now suggest that Samsung may very well choose to introduce it at an event in New York City in April 2017. 

 

