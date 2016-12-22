'The Good Wife' Spinoff Casts Rose Leslie of GOT; Baranski, and Jumbo’s Roles Reprised

CBS teases the fans with the trailer for "The Good Wife" series' spinoff. And Game of Thrones star, Rose Leslie, is in it! Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo are back, reprising their roles as Diane Lockhart and Lucca Quinn, respectively, in "The Good Fight." The spinoff will pick up a year after the events of the final episode of "The Good Wife."

As reported by Deadline, the spinoff series of "The Good Fight," "The Good Wife" will center on an enormous financial scam that has destroyed the prestige of a young Lawyer, while continuously wiping out her mentor Diane Lockhart's (played by Christine Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (played by Cush Jumbo)

Sarah Steele will also reprise her role as Eli Gold's (played by Alan Cumming) smart and candid daughter Marissa Gold. In the spinoff, she is a brilliant but scattered millennial who starts as Lockhart's secretary but finds out that she has a flair for investigating. Her character will continue the original series' lore of strong and sassy female investigators, following in the footsteps of Kalinda and Robyn.

Sarah Steele was one of the first original cast members, besides Jumbo and Baranski to be offered a series regular spot on the spinoff series after the project was publicized in May. Robert and Michelle King told Deadline in an interview that they are absolutely thrilled that Sarah will be joining the spinoff show. They also said that she is a splendid comedian with the dramatic skill to keep every scene real.

"The Good Wife" spinoff is produced by Robert and Michelle King, Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, and Brooke Kennedy, with their studio being CBS TV Studios. "The Good Fight" will premiere on CBS - its original network - this February with 10 episodes before being released on CBS' Video on Demand (VOD) and the live streaming Platform All Access.