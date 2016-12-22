Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Game of Thrones 7': Sansa Stark will develop "a taste for killing" says Sophie Turner, leaked photo hints major character return

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 10:07 PM EST
A leaked photo on Instagram teases some of the major character return fans will get to witness in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. There are spoilers ahead.

As per Express, Iain Glen, who plays the character of Ser Jorah, Kristofer Hivju who plays the wildling Tormund and joining them was Joseph Mawle, who stars as Benjen Stark posed for a quick photo with fans.

Although Benjen Stark aka Coldhands did return last season for a small scene with Bran Stark and Meera Reed, but fans weren't hoping to see him again. The picture shared on Instagram was clicked in Belfast where parts of HBO's Game of Thrones are being filmed right now.

It seems link Benjen Stark's story arc hasn't finished yet. Talking about Starks; Sansa Stark's fate in the series was always a hot topic among fans.

While talking to Vulture, Sophie Turner admitted that her character in the series has certainly developed a "taste for killing" after the Battle of Bastards. The actress stated that upcoming season will follow a really dark Sansa whom the viewers have never seen before.

"She's playing the game now, and very ruthlessly. When she wants something, she's going to go out and get it," Vulture quoted Sophie Turner.

Sophie explained that Sansa thinks she did not receive her due credit after doing so much for Jon and the North. The victory in Battle of Bastards and killing Ramsey Bolton were her first taste of power, something Sansa really liked.

The 20-year old also mentioned that even Jon might find it difficult to adjust with the newer version of her sister. Since Sansa has gotten a taste of power after being helpless for so many seasons, it will be interesting to see how far she goes to retain her newly found position.

 

 

