iOS 10 Jailbreak In Trouble; Apple Not Signing iOS 10.1.1, Signing iOS 10.2 Instead

iOS jailbreakers might be in for trouble as Apple stopped signing iOS 10.1 and iOS 10.1.1. The decision is due to the company's quick decision to plug the gaps between its firmware security.

Apple instead is signing the iOS 10.2, it's most up to date release. This step, however, caught many by surprise as it has only been more than a month after iOS 10.1 and iOS 10.1 has been.

Luca Todesco, a prolific Italian hacker recently revealed his iOS 10.1 and iOS 10.1.1 plan. He said that with the help of Google's Project Zero exploits jailbreaking the mentioned OS will be possible.

The Italian hacker's plan, however, is being challenged by Apple's decision to stop signing the iOS 10.1 .1. The case will be, even if the jailbreak is out, there is no available signed firmware to support the jailbreakers at the moment, as reported by The International Business Times.

Apple's decision means that if iPad or iPhone users are using iOS 10, the only option they have is to upgrade to iOS 10.2. Downgrading from the latter version of OS is no longer possible. iOS 9.3.3 users, on the other hand, will have to wait longer should they wish to upgrade as the only option they have is the signed release.

Todesco, however, remains optimistic in spite of Apple's decision to stop signing the iOS 10.1.1. He and his followers are still on for the iOS jailbreak.

One of the options he considers is to still release a solution needed for the specific version of the software. The action is like the one jailbreakers did in summer wherein they used the Pangu, a jailbreaking tool developed to execute jailbreaks on different iOS devices, according to Value Walk.

iOS users can also take advantage of their act if their prompt if they managed to save the shsh2 blobs on their iPads and iPhones early on. An access to the Prometheus tool and a jailbroken device makes the shsh2 blobs functional for upgrade and downgrade.