Apple's New MacBook Not Recommended By Consumer Reports

Apple may be the name followed by quality and guarantee in the world of modern technology. People are looking forward to finding out their latest products, which so far have won consumers' hearts. Unfortunately, Apple's latest MacBook Pro laptops showed otherwise.

Apple's 2016 MacBook Pro is the first Apple's laptop that is not recommended by consumers, according to Consumer Reports. People might be wondering whether there is something wrong with this new stuff.

Actually, this new laptop showed a good quality and machine performance. However, when it comes to battery life, a different model shows different results and inconsistent results after several tests.

The report elaborated that three models bought at retails ( 13-inch model with Apple's new Touch Bar, the 13-inch model without the Touch Bar, and a 15-inch model.) were tested. And the test results showed an inconsistency from one trial to another.

Here are the results: the 13-inch model with the Touch Bar last for 16 hours in the first trial, 1but down to 2.75 hours in the second test, and dropped to 3.75 hours in the third. The 13-inch model without the Touch Bar last for 19.5 hours in one trial but it worked only for 4.5 hours in the second test. And the battery life of the 15-inch laptop worked for 18.5 down then down to 8 hours.

Generally, a laptop's battery duration may vary from one test to another by less than 5 percent.

Battery life is a vital factor for users as people heavily depend on it while working in the modern digital era. Based on this result, It can be said that all three Apple's pro laptops are not recommended by Consumer Reports.

This battery issue triggered consumers' complaints, according to Macrumors. They bought 2016 MacBook Pro laptops in November and they began finding problems with the battery.

This describes a setback. Previously, a 13-inch MacBook laptop's battery worked for 19 hours during the Consumer Reports testing.

Apple refused to comment on this report, just saying that if there are any questions related to MacBook Pro, consumers can contact AppleCare.

